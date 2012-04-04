FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geithner: Slowdown in China not alarming
April 4, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 6 years ago

Geithner: Slowdown in China not alarming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that a slower pace of growth in China’s economy was no cause for alarm, adding that it had been growing too rapidly for its own good.

“Really what is happening in China is growth is slowing to a more sustainable pace. They were growing faster than they could sustain over time,” Geithner said in an interview with Fox Business TV. “So they started to gradually tamper the rate of growth. They did that by design because it was growing too fast,” he said.

Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai

