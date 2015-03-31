FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stands ready to welcome the China-led AIIB: Treasury's Lew
March 31, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. stands ready to welcome the China-led AIIB: Treasury's Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Financial Stability Oversight Council Accountability" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to welcome a China-led development bank as long as it complements existing institutions and adopts high governance standards, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

Lew said having the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank work with existing institutions would demonstrate its backers are committed to high standards of governance.

“I was encouraged by my conversations in Beijing in which China’s leaders made clear that they aspire to meet high standards and welcome partnership,” Lew said in prepared remarks.

