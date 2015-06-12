Obama adviser Rice stresses need to narrow disagreements with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s top national security adviser met a top Chinese general on Friday and stressed the need to narrow disagreements on maritime and cyber security issues and to strengthen risk-reduction measures, the White House said.

In a meeting at the White House, Susan Rice and General Fan Changlong, a deputy head of China’s powerful Central Military Commission, agreed to strengthen coordination in developing a more sustained and productive relationship between the Chinese and U.S. militaries, the statement said.