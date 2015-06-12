FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama adviser Rice stresses need to narrow disagreements with China
June 12, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Obama adviser Rice stresses need to narrow disagreements with China

U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice (R) walks as she meets with Deputy Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Fan Changlong (L) at the Bayi Building in Beijing September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s top national security adviser met a top Chinese general on Friday and stressed the need to narrow disagreements on maritime and cyber security issues and to strengthen risk-reduction measures, the White House said.

In a meeting at the White House, Susan Rice and General Fan Changlong, a deputy head of China’s powerful Central Military Commission, agreed to strengthen coordination in developing a more sustained and productive relationship between the Chinese and U.S. militaries, the statement said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese

