US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson takes his seat for a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not in picture) on the sidelines of a gathering of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany,... REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

BONN, Germany U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged China to do all it could to moderate North Korea's destabilizing behavior after Sunday's ballistic missile test by Pyongyang, Tillerson's spokesman Mark Toner said.

Tillerson made the comments during his first meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany.

"Secretary Tillerson also highlighted the increasing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and urged China to use all available tools to moderate North Korea’s destabilizing behavior," Toner said in a statement.

The two also discussed the need to create a level playing field for trade and investment, he said.

