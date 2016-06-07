FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

U.S. says China agrees to allow foreign investors more equity in investment firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang (C) holds a meeting with U.S Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.S Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew (2nd, L), China's Vice Premier Liu Yandong (2nd, R) and Vice Premier Wang Yang (R) at the Great Hall of the People during the end of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues in Beijing, China, June 7, 2016.Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China agreed following bilateral talks to allow foreign companies to hold bigger stakes in certain types of investment firms, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

China committed to "gradually raise the permitted equity holding of qualified foreign financial institutions" in securities and fund management companies, U.S. Treasury said in a statement at the end of high-level talk between U.S. and Chinese officials in Beijing.

China also committed to welcoming qualified foreign firms and joint ventures to apply to engage in the private securities fund management business, including secondary market trading of securities, Treasury said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
