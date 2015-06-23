FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Chinese officials discuss inclusion of yuan in IMF basket
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Chinese officials discuss inclusion of yuan in IMF basket

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing in this March 7, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials on Tuesday discussed Beijing’s bid to have the yuan included in the International Monetary Fund’s basket of currencies, a senior Treasury official said.

The IMF is currently reviewing whether the yuan is both widely used internationally and freely usable, criteria for its inclusion in the Special Drawing Rights basket.

“It was discussed and I think China and the U.S. both recognize the importance of the IMF’s technical evaluation,” the official said following a day of bilateral meetings in Washington.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.