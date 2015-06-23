FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jack Lew says Chinese cyber-theft looms large in talks
June 23, 2015 / 6:24 PM / 2 years ago

Jack Lew says Chinese cyber-theft looms large in talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Of the many issues worrying U.S. officials at high level U.S.-China talks, Chinese government-sponsored cyber theft of information from U.S. companies is a particular concern, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the two-day Security and Economic Dialogue talks, Lew listed U.S. economic priorities that included less currency intervention by the Chinese government and a more open capital account.

But he said “on cyberspace, in particular, we remain deeply concerned about Chinese government-sponsored cyber-enabled theft of confidential business information and proprietary technology from U.S. companies. Such activity falls outside of the bounds of acceptable state behavior in cyberspace.”

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
