Jack Lew says Chinese cyber-theft looms large in talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Of the many issues worrying U.S. officials at high level U.S.-China talks, Chinese government-sponsored cyber theft of information from U.S. companies is a particular concern, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the two-day Security and Economic Dialogue talks, Lew listed U.S. economic priorities that included less currency intervention by the Chinese government and a more open capital account.

But he said “on cyberspace, in particular, we remain deeply concerned about Chinese government-sponsored cyber-enabled theft of confidential business information and proprietary technology from U.S. companies. Such activity falls outside of the bounds of acceptable state behavior in cyberspace.”