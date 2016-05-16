FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Lew urges China to ensure fairness for U.S. exporters
May 16, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Treasury's Lew urges China to ensure fairness for U.S. exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew addresses the media during a visit at the Medical Center Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday urged China to implement economic reforms that will help ensure fairness for U.S. exporters.

In a call with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, Lew called on Bejing to liberalize its investment environment, reduce excess industrial capacity in its metals sector, and establish a new set of official export credit disciplines to “create a level playing field” for U.S. exporters, Treasury said in a statement.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

