Obama, Xi agree to cooperate on cyber spying irritant: joint statement
September 25, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Xi agree to cooperate on cyber spying irritant: joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Friday to take new steps to address cyber spying issues, saying in a joint statement that neither country’s government would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property.

The two leaders agreed to create a senior expert group to further discuss cyber issues, and a high-level group to talk about how to fight cyber crime that will meet by the end of 2015 and twice a year after that, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason, Michael Martina; Editing by Susan Heavey

