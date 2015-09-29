FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's first lady offers tips at Juilliard performance in New York
September 29, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

China's first lady offers tips at Juilliard performance in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's first lady Peng Liyuan smiles as she addresses an audience during a visit to the Smithsonian Zoo accompanied by United States first lady Michelle Obama (not pictured) in Washington September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK - China’s first lady Peng Liyuan, who before her husband’s rise to power was already known as one of her country’s most famous singers, offered some tips during a performance at the Juilliard School.

During the first visit to the United States by her husband President Xi Jinping for the United Nations General Assembly, she coached soprano Liv Redpath after a performance of a traditional Chinese song.

The first lady visited Juilliard as it announced plans to open a satellite school in China. The Tianjin Juilliard School, which will be its first campus outside New York, is set to open in 2018.  

