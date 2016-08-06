FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry, Chinese foreign minister discuss Obama visit, North Korea
#World News
August 6, 2016 / 12:39 AM / a year ago

Kerry, Chinese foreign minister discuss Obama visit, North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Vientiane, Laos July 25, 2016.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone on Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about President Barack Obama's upcoming visit to Hangzhou, China, and his participation in the G20 summit, the State Department said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Wang also discussed appropriate responses to the recent provocative actions by North Korea," the State Department said in a statement.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time, the latest in a series of launches by the isolated country.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

