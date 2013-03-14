FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury chief Lew to fly to China next week
March 14, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Treasury chief Lew to fly to China next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Jack Lew in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit Beijing on March 19 and 20 to meet with China’s new leadership, in his first international trip after being confirmed by the Senate at the end of last month.

During his confirmation hearing, lawmakers pressed Lew to do more to fight a weak Chinese yuan, saying it is hurting American manufacturers.

Lew plans to “discuss efforts to level the playing field and create new opportunities for U.S. workers and businesses,” during his visit to China, according to a statement.

He will also meet with U.S. business leaders in the country.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
