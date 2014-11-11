U.S. says important to avoid inadvertent escalation between U.S., China militaries

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States and China should avoid inadvertent escalation between the two countries’ militaries, U.S. deputy national security advisor for strategic communications Ben Rhodes said on Tuesday in Beijing.

The official was speaking during a briefing on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

The comments come at a time of growing China-U.S. friction, with Washington trying to expand American interests in Asia while Chinese President Xi Jinping demonstrates more willingness than his predecessors to push Beijing’s clout on regional issues.