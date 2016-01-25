Chinese suspect in Los Angeles murders says wants to return to U.S.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Chinese national sought by the United States on suspicion of murdering two nephews in Los Angeles told a Hong Kong court on Monday that he would surrender to U.S. authorities.

Deyun Shi is suspected of having killed two of his teenage nephews, aged 14 and 15, at a home in Arcadia, a city in Los Angeles county. The victims were found on Friday and Shi was arrested on Saturday at Hong Kong airport.

Shi, who represented himself, said that he had given his unconditional consent to be handed over to U.S. authorities.

“I would like to give a clear accounting to the U.S. government. Therefore I would like to return as soon as possible,” said Shi, speaking through an interpreter.

He added that he was in poor health and a poor mental state, and that he had a history of cardiovascular disease.

U.S. authorities have made a formal extradition request for Shi, but no date has yet been set for his possible return with the case adjourned until Feb. 11.

Shi, who U.S. police consider “armed and dangerous”, is also suspected of attacking his wife, U.S. authorities have said.

Shi, however, told the courtroom that “the details of the allegations against me are not true.”

He declined to give further details.

A Los Angeles police department official said it was believed Shi was trying to get to Beijing and may have been trying to transit through Hong Kong when he was caught. Unlike Hong Kong, China does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.