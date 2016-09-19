FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama urges China to address industrial excess capacity: White House
September 19, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

Obama urges China to address industrial excess capacity: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, September 17, 2016.Yuri Gripas

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday and urged China to accelerate efforts to address the problem of industrial excess capacity, the White House said.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Obama also urged Beijing to establish a level playing field to allow all firms to compete fairly in China, a White House statement said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Brunnstrom and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
