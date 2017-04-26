FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. admiral sees new South China Sea freedom of navigation operations
#World News
April 26, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. admiral sees new South China Sea freedom of navigation operations

The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "Military Assessment of the Security Challenges in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will likely carry out new freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea soon, top U.S. commander in the Asia Pacific region, Admiral Harry Harris, said on Wednesday, without offering details.

Asked about any upcoming operations, Harris said: "I take direction and guidance from the secretary of defense and the national command authority on the conduct of those operations. I think we'll be doing some -- soon."

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

