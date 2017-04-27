U.S. Navy chief seeks more partners in freedom of navigation operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's top officer said on Thursday that he would like to see more international participation in freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea.

"I think greater international participation there would be something to look forward to as sort of a strategic approach to that," Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said while speaking at an event, referring to the South China Sea.

On Wednesday, the U.S. commander in the Asia Pacific region said the United States would likely carry out new freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea soon.