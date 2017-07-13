FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
China signs second largest deal for U.S. soybeans
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Energy & Environment
Reuters Focus
Energy & Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 13, 2017 / 5:45 PM / an hour ago

China signs second largest deal for U.S. soybeans

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A delegation of commodity importers from China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, signed agreements on Thursday to buy 12.53 million tonnes of the U.S. crop, the second largest deal between the two countries, the U.S. Soybean Export Council said.

The previous record was a 13.18 million-tonne agreement signed in 2015. The nonbinding deal was signed at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa.

Traders and analysts had been paying closer attention than usual to this year's deal due to uneven relations between the two countries following U.S. President Donald Trump's election in November.

The market barely reacted to the news. At 12:42 p.m. CDT (1742 GMT), the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract was down 41-1/2 cents at a session low of $9.92-1/2, on track for its biggest daily loss since Aug. 1.

USDA expects China to import 93 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/18 marketing year, up from 89 million in 2016/17. Total U.S. soybean exports are pegged at 58.51 million tonnes, up from 55.79 million tonnes a year earlier.

Reporting by Karl Plume and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.