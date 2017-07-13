China signs second largest deal for U.S. soybeans

(Reuters) - A delegation of commodity importers from China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, signed agreements on Thursday to buy 12.53 million tonnes of the U.S. crop, the second largest deal between the two countries, the U.S. Soybean Export Council said.

The previous record was a 13.18 million-tonne agreement signed in 2015. The nonbinding deal was signed at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa.

Traders and analysts had been paying closer attention than usual to this year's deal due to uneven relations between the two countries following U.S. President Donald Trump's election in November.

The market barely reacted to the news. At 12:42 p.m. CDT (1742 GMT), the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract was down 41-1/2 cents at a session low of $9.92-1/2, on track for its biggest daily loss since Aug. 1.

USDA expects China to import 93 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/18 marketing year, up from 89 million in 2016/17. Total U.S. soybean exports are pegged at 58.51 million tonnes, up from 55.79 million tonnes a year earlier.