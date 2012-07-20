China appeals against WTO ruling in U.S. steel case

GENEVA (Reuters) - China filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization on Friday in a case brought by the United States to challenge Chinese import duties on a type of speciality steel product used in power transformers, the WTO said.

A WTO dispute panel handed the United States a victory last month in the case, which involves Chinese duties on potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of “grain-oriented flat-rolled electrical steel”, made by AK Steel Corp (AKS.N) of Ohio and ATI Allegheny Ludlum (ATI.N) of Pennsylvania.

China is appealing certain issues of law and legal interpretation, the WTO said in a statement.