U.S. says domestic industry harmed by stainless steel sheet, strip from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had concluded U.S. producers of stainless steel sheet and strip were being hurt by subsidized and dumped imports from China, clearing the way for the final imposition of duties.

The Commerce Department had affirmed in February antidumping duties ranging from 63.86 percent to 76.64 percent on the imports and an anti-subsidy rate of 75.60 for mandatory respondent Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd 000825.SZ, but duties were pending a final decision from the ITC.

Imports of the products from China were valued at $302 million in 2015, according to the department.