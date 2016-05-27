China says 'resolutely opposes' U.S. trade secret theft probe over steel

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China resolutely opposes a probe by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) into complaints of trade secret thefts by Chinese steel companies and will encourage its firms to legally defend themselves, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

Citing unnamed officials from the ministry, the statement on the Ministry of Commerce's website said trade remedy measures recently being taken by the U.S. were protectionist, and would artificially interfere with trade rather than solve the industry's current problems.

The ITC on Thursday said that it is investigating complaints by United States Steel Corp that Chinese competitors stole its trade secrets, fixed prices and misrepresented the origin of their exports to the United States.

U.S. Steel, in its complaint under section 337 of the main U.S. tariff law, is seeking to halt nearly all imports from China's largest steel producers and trading houses.