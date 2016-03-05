U.S. Commerce Department launches trade probe into stainless steel from China

A fence surrounds the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington in this October 5, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had launched an anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation into imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from China.

The probe was in response to a petition from AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum, North American Stainless, and Outokumpu Stainless USA, it said.

It added that the U.S. International Trade Commission was scheduled to make its preliminary determination of injury to U.S. producers on or before March 28.

In response, China’s Ministry of Commerce said steel overcapacity was a common global problem that required a coordinated response “rather than simply resorting to trade protection means”.

“China hopes the U.S. side corrects its ways that have been determined in past cases to be in violation of WTO rules, and launches investigations in a legal, objective and fair manner,” it quoting an unidentified official from its Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau as saying via a notice on its website.

U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese steel firms have had a significant impact on Chinese companies and China was highly concerned, it said.