Obama wants cooperation with China, despite tensions

RANCHO MIRAGE, California (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he welcomed the “peaceful rise” of China and that, despite inevitable areas of tension, both countries want a cooperative relationship, as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off two days of meetings.

Hosting Xi at a luxurious desert estate in southern California, Obama said he hoped to work together with China on cybersecurity, an issue that has created friction between the two countries.

Xi expressed the hope for deeper cooperation, saying China and the United States could build a new model of “big country” relations.