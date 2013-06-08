FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama wants cooperation with China, despite tensions
#Politics
June 8, 2013 / 12:52 AM / 4 years ago

Obama wants cooperation with China, despite tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RANCHO MIRAGE, California (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he welcomed the “peaceful rise” of China and that, despite inevitable areas of tension, both countries want a cooperative relationship, as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off two days of meetings.

Hosting Xi at a luxurious desert estate in southern California, Obama said he hoped to work together with China on cybersecurity, an issue that has created friction between the two countries.

Xi expressed the hope for deeper cooperation, saying China and the United States could build a new model of “big country” relations.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Matt Spetalnick and John Ruwitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
