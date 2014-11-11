FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Terrorism should be denied safe haven along China's borders: Obama
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2014 / 1:34 AM / 3 years ago

Terrorism should be denied safe haven along China's borders: Obama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Terrorist groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) should not be allowed to establish a safe haven in ungoverned areas along China’s periphery, U.S. President Barack told Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

In a Xinhua interview that ran on late on Monday, Obama urged greater cooperation between China and the United States in fighting global terrorism.

“There are specific areas where we could work together, for example in stemming the flow of foreign terrorist fighters and cracking down on terrorist funding networks,” he was quoted as saying.

Repeating his earlier message that the United States welcomes the rise of a peaceful, stable and prosperous China, Obama said he “absolutely” rejected the idea that the United States was trying to contain China.

China blames the East Turkestan Islamic Movement for carrying out attacks in its western region of Xinjiang, home to the Muslim Uighur people, though many foreign experts doubt the group’s existence in a cohesive group.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jason Subler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.