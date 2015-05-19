Factbox: U.S. accusations against China over trade secrets

(Reuters) - The United States charged six Chinese nationals on Tuesday with economic espionage, saying they stole secrets from two companies that develop technology often used in military systems.

There have been several cases in recent years in which individuals have been accused in the United States of trade secret theft for the benefit of China. Among them:

Boeing (2010)

In February 2010, former Rockwell International and Boeing Co (BA.N) engineer Dongfan “Greg” Chung, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was sentenced in the United States for stealing restricted technology and Boeing trade secrets on behalf of the Chinese government, including information on the U.S. Space Shuttle program and Delta IV rocket.

Dow and Cargill (2011)

In December 2011, Kexue Huang, a Chinese citizen, was sentenced in the United States for stealing secrets from Dow Agrosciences DOW.N and Cargill Inc CARG.UL to benefit a foreign university tied to the Chinese government.

Motorola (2012)

In August 2012, Hanjuan Jin, a naturalized U.S. citizen and a former software engineer for Motorola, was sentenced in the United States for stealing Motorola’s proprietary iDEN telecommunications technology for herself and for Sun Kaisens, a company that developed products for the Chinese military.

L-3 Communications (2012)

In September 2012, Sixing Liu, aka “Steve Liu,” a Chinese national who worked as a senior staff engineer for Space & Navigation, a division of L-3 Communications (LLL.N), was convicted in the United States of stealing files from the company on guidance systems.

DuPont (2014)

In March 2014, a California businessman, Walter Liew, was convicted in the United States of stealing DuPont DD.N trade secrets to help a state-owned Chinese company develop a white pigment used in a wide range of products.

Various U.S. companies (2014)

In May 2014, the United States charged five Chinese military officers with hacking into U.S. nuclear, metal and solar companies, including Alcoa Inc (AA.N), Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI.N), United States Steel Corp (X.N), Toshiba Corp (6502.T) unit Westinghouse Electric Co, the U.S. subsidiaries of SolarWorld AG SWVKk.DE, and a steel workers’ union.

Boeing (2014)

In July 2014, the United States charged Su Bin, a Chinese businessman, with hacking Boeing computer systems and other U.S. defense contractors and stealing confidential military aircraft plans. He is alleged to have stolen data on the C-17 military transport plane and F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, and attempted to sell them to Chinese companies.

Additional source: U.S. government’s “Strategy to Mitigate the Theft of U.S. Trade Secrets,” February 2013