An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at the Qingdao Port, Shandong province March 14, 2010.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that aluminum subsidy problems do not exist in its market, after the United States lodged a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint accusing Beijing of cheap state-directed loans and subsidized energy for the industry.

China will deal with the complaint according to WTO rules, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on its website.