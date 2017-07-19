FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
U.S., Chinese delegations cancel news conferences on economic talks
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 3 hours ago

U.S., Chinese delegations cancel news conferences on economic talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese delegations participating in an annual economic dialogue on Wednesday have both canceled news conferences scheduled for late afternoon following the conclusion of the talks, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said.

The spokesman said there was no information on the cause of the cancellations. The Chinese embassy in Washington confirmed the cancellation of the Chinese press conference, also without explanation.

Senior Trump administration officials, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, were demanding a "more fair" trading relationship with China

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.