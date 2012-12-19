FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China tells U.S. it will improve intellectual property protection
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 19, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

China tells U.S. it will improve intellectual property protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China told U.S. trade negotiators in Washington on Wednesday that Beijing would do more to protect intellectual property rights and combat piracy by promoting the use of legal software, China’s commerce minister told reporters.

Minister Chen Deming said that while Beijing agreed to address those longstanding U.S. complaints, American officials at Wednesday’s U.S-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) meeting promised to address China’s demands for greater exports of U.S. high-technology products and to facilitate more Chinese investment in the United States.

Reporting By Paul Eckert; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.