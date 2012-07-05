U.S. files complaint against China auto duties: WTO

Newly assembled 2013 Ford Escapes sit on plant lots ready to be shipped out to dealers at the newly transformed Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has filed a trade complaint against China for imposing duties on U.S.-made autos, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday.

“We have now received formal notification from the U.S.,” WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told Reuters.

Earlier in Washington, a senior U.S. official said the United States would file a complaint against China on Thursday with the Geneva-based trade watchdog for imposing duties on more than $3 billion worth of U.S.-made autos.

