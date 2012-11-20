FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-China have special responsibility on growth: Obama
November 20, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

U.S.-China have special responsibility on growth: Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao (R) at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday that their two countries had a “special responsibility” to lead the way on balanced, sustained global economic growth.

“As the two largest economies in the world, we have a special responsibility to lead the way in ensuring sustained and balanced growth not only here in Asia but globally,” Obama said at the start of bilateral talks with Wen in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Stuart Grudgings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
