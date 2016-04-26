FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China still wants U.S. bilateral investment treaty: USTR official
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
April 26, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

China still wants U.S. bilateral investment treaty: USTR official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High-level Chinese officials have told U.S. trade negotiators in recent days that they still want to reach a bilateral investment treaty with the United States, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said on Tuesday.

Holleyman also told a China business conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that despite reviews of its status under international trade rules, most observers would not view China’s economy to be a “market economy.”

The U.S. side was still awaiting a new offer from Beijing for a “negative list” of Chinese business sectors that are off-limits to U.S. investment, he said, adding that progress in this area is critical to any negotiations going forward.

A March deadline for such a list from China was not met, raising questions about the future of the talks.

Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse

