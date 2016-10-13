U.S. calls for WTO review of Chinese trade over 11 raw materials

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has asked the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute settlement panel "to examine china’s unfair export restraints" over 11 raw materials, United States Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement on Thursday.

The raw materials include antimony, chromium, cobalt, copper, graphite, indium, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum and tin, Froman said, adding that pursuing the action on behalf of U.S. workers in the steel, auto, aerospace and other affected industries.