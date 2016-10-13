FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. calls for WTO review of Chinese trade over 11 raw materials
October 13, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. calls for WTO review of Chinese trade over 11 raw materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016.Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has asked the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute settlement panel "to examine china’s unfair export restraints" over 11 raw materials, United States Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement on Thursday.

The raw materials include antimony, chromium, cobalt, copper, graphite, indium, lead, magnesia, talc, tantalum and tin, Froman said, adding that pursuing the action on behalf of U.S. workers in the steel, auto, aerospace and other affected industries.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
