Obama vows to fight China auto-parts subsidies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that his administration had launched a new trade case against Chinese auto-parts export subsidies because the practice violates international trade rules and harms American workers.

“It’s not right,” Obama said in advance excerpts of a speech to be delivered at a campaign rally in Ohio in which he brandes the subsidies “illegal”. “We will not let it stand.”

Obama, who has faced criticism from Mitt Romney over his China policy, will also use the speech to accuse his Republican presidential rival of talking a “good game” on the issue but of having once owned companies “that were called ‘pioneers’ in the business of outsourcing jobs to countries like China.”