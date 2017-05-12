FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China does not pursue trade surplus with U.S.: vice commerce minister
May 12, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 3 months ago

China does not pursue trade surplus with U.S.: vice commerce minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus with the United States, vice commerce minister Yu Jianhua told a news conference on Friday.

China and the United States announced initial results of ongoing trade talks on Friday that included expanding trade in beef and chicken and increased access for U.S. financial firms, as the United States looks to cut its massive trade deficit with China.

China's trade surplus with the United States hit $21.4 billion in April, China customs data showed this week.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

