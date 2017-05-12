FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China official discourages linking U.S. trade moves to North Korea issue
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 12, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 3 months ago

China official discourages linking U.S. trade moves to North Korea issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao, attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016.Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that economic issues should not be politicized, when asked whether the outcomes of the 100-day plan for trade talks with the United States were related to the North Korea nuclear issue.

Zhu made the comments at a news briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. and China will expand trade in beef and chicken and increase access for financial firms, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday, in the first tangible results of trade talks that began last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously urged China to do more to rein in the actions of the North in exchange for favorable trade policies.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.