China still wants U.S. bilateral investment treaty: USTR official
April 26, 2016 / 10:26 PM / in a year

China still wants U.S. bilateral investment treaty: USTR official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High-level Chinese officials have told U.S. trade negotiators in recent days that they still want to reach a bilateral investment treaty with the United States, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said on Tuesday.

Holleyman also told a China business conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that despite reviews of its status under international trade rules, most observers would not view China’s economy to be a “market economy.”

The U.S. side was still awaiting a new offer from Beijing for a “negative list” of Chinese business sectors that are off-limits to U.S. investment, he said, adding that progress in this area is critical to any negotiations going forward.

A March deadline for such a list from China was not met, raising questions about the future of the talks.

Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse

