FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WTO gives U.S. until April to comply with ruling on Chinese imports
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

WTO gives U.S. until April to comply with ruling on Chinese imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has until April 1, 2016 to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling that faulted its use of punitive import duties on a range of Chinese goods, including solar panels and wind towers, the trade body said on Friday.

In December 2014 the WTO’s Appellate Body upheld a Chinese complaint that the United States had unfairly penalized $7.2 billion of Chinese exports.

The United States said it would need 19 months to implement the ruling, but China said 10 months. A WTO-appointed arbitrator, Georges M. Abi-Saab, split the difference and gave 14 months and 16 days from the result of the dispute.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.