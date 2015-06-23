FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Yang says will work with U.S. on cybersecurity
#World News
June 23, 2015

China's Yang says will work with U.S. on cybersecurity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China will work with the United States and other countries on cybersecurity issues, State Councilor Yang Jiechi said on Tuesday.

“We think that cybersecurity is very important,” Yang said through a translator at the opening of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED). “We will work with the United States and other countries to work in the spirit of openness to properly address the relevant issues. We hope that this round of the S&ED will achieve positive outcomes.”

Reporting by Jason Lange and Idrees Ali; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
