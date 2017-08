The company logo of ZTE is seen through a wooden fence on a glass door during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of ZTE Corp are set to open 1.2 percent lower in Hong Kong after it agreed to pay $892 million and plead guilty to criminal charges for violating U.S. laws that restrict the sale of American-made technology to Iran and North Korea.