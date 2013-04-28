FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man stabs four choir members in New Mexico church: police
April 28, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Man stabs four choir members in New Mexico church: police

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man visiting a Catholic church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, stabbed four choir members as they were singing the closing hymns of a Mass on Sunday, police said.

Parishioners at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church jumped on the unidentified man after the attack and were restraining him when police officers arrived just before noon local time, Albuquerque Police spokeswoman Tasia Martinez said.

The four injured choir members were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Martinez said the man arrested for the attack was not a member of the church and the reason for the stabbings was not known.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by David Bailey and Paul Simao

