CIA says it did not infiltrate Senate committee computers

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan speaks at a Council on Foreign Relations forum on the "challenges and opportunities for the American intelligence Community and reflect on his first year as CIA director" in Washington March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The CIA did not infiltrate computers of the Senate committee investigating the agency’s interrogation and detention program for terrorism suspects, CIA Director John Brennan said on Tuesday.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. We wouldn’t do that,” Brennan told the Council on Foreign Relations.

Brennan spoke after Senator Dianne Feinstein, chairwoman of the Senate’s intelligence committee, accused the agency of spying on its computers and thwarting the release of its report on the CIA program that included harsh interrogation practices.

“We are not trying at all to prevent its release,” Brennan said.