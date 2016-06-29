FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CIA's Brennan says expects that IS is plotting attacks against U.S.
June 29, 2016 / 7:22 PM / a year ago

CIA's Brennan says expects that IS is plotting attacks against U.S.

An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. Picture taken February 18, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, said on Wednesday he would be surprised if Islamic State was not plotting attacks within the United States and against U.S. targets abroad.

On the conflict in Syria, Brennan, who was speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said there will be no way forward on the political front without active Russian cooperation.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
