CIA's Brennan says expects that IS is plotting attacks against U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, said on Wednesday he would be surprised if Islamic State was not plotting attacks within the United States and against U.S. targets abroad.
On the conflict in Syria, Brennan, who was speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said there will be no way forward on the political front without active Russian cooperation.
Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Warren Strobel; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Leslie Adler