#Politics
December 9, 2014 / 4:28 PM / 3 years ago

Republicans insist CIA methods in report helped capture terrorists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Incoming U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate and the party’s top member on the Senate Intelligence Committee insisted on Tuesday that CIA interrogation methods detailed in a newly issued report developed intelligence that helped capture important terrorists and take down Osama bin Laden.

“Claims included in this report that assert the contrary are simply wrong,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Saxby Chambliss, the ranking member of the intelligence panel, said in a joint statement.

The two reiterated earlier statements opposing the study and said they believed it would present “serious consequences” for U.S. national security.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
