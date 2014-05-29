FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina lawmakers adopt tax on electronic cigarettes
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 29, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

North Carolina lawmakers adopt tax on electronic cigarettes

Marti Maguire

3 Min Read

A salesman displays electronic cigarettes during the first international fair of electronic cigarette and vapology "Vapexpo" in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

RALEIGH N.C. (Reuters) - North Carolina, the top U.S. tobacco-producing state, will levy a modest tax on increasingly popular electronic cigarettes as part of legislation adopted by state lawmakers and signed by the governor on Thursday.

Republican Governor Pat McCrory signed a measure that adds a tax of 5 cents to each milliliter of the nicotine liquid that e-cigarettes use. Smokers inhale through a battery-powered metal tube, turning the liquid to vapor.

The tax was cleared by the state Senate and House in bipartisan votes earlier on Thursday.

Sales of e-cigarettes have grown dramatically and are expected to surpass traditional cigarette sales within a decade, yet they remain largely unregulated. Several states have considered taxing them at a rate much higher than 5 cents, on a level that is similar to traditional cigarettes. So far, only Minnesota has adopted such a tax.

North Carolina taxes traditional cigarettes at 45 cents per pack.

Large tobacco companies including Reynolds American Inc, which is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, supported the 5-cent tax as they seek to replace the declining market for traditional cigarettes.

The measure’s supporters highlighted what they claimed are the health benefits of e-cigarettes.

“Tobacco and vapor products have vastly differing health impacts, manufacturing processes and business models,” Representative Ruth Samuelson, a sponsor of the bill, said in an email on Thursday. “In light of this, we must ... draw a clear distinction between how North Carolina treats tobacco products and vapor products.”

Opposition to the tax has come from both Democrats and Republicans.

Some Democrats argued that e-cigarettes should be taxed at a higher rate, or that the state should wait to decide how to tax them until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unveils regulations on e-cigarettes that are expected this summer.

Others said there should be no tax at all on a product that has been touted as a less harmful alternative to regular cigarettes.

“It makes little sense in this fragile economy to impose higher taxes on a product that provides consumers a viable and harmless alternative to traditional tobacco products,” Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, wrote in a letter to state legislators.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.