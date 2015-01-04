FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Cinemark could rise 25 percent in the coming year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of the movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings Inc could rise more than 25 percent over the next year, Barron’s reported in its Jan. 5 edition.

The company, which saw its stock underperform the broader market in 2014, could benefit from expanding markets in Latin America as well as steadily growing worldwide box office revenues, which have withstood competition from video rental and Internet distribution channels to display an annualized growth rate of 4.8 percent since 1970, the Barron’s report said.

Cinemark shares closed on Friday at $34.91. The report cited a Dallas-based portfolio manager’s prediction that the share price could rise to $45, or 20 times the 2016 per share earnings estimate of $2.25.

Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
