FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retired circus elephants begin new life at Florida
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
May 6, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Retired circus elephants begin new life at Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POLK CITY, Fl. - After a long tradition of entertaining crowds as part of the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus the last 11 elephants that toured with “The Greatest Show on Earth” will be taking it easy during their retirement in Florida.

The endangered Asian elephants, who took their final circus bow on Sunday, will enjoy the sunny climate at the Center for Elephant Conservation, a 200-acre preserve in central Florida.

Elephant handler Ryan Henning described their retirement as bittersweet because after 145 years elephants will no longer be part of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

“It’s sweet in the sense that at the end of the day it’s about these magnificent creatures and conservation and ensuring these guys will be around for generations to come.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.