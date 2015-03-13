FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two killed, one critically wounded in Cleveland shootings: police
#U.S.
March 13, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Two killed, one critically wounded in Cleveland shootings: police

Kim Palmer

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cleveland police are investigating a triple shooting on Friday in which two men died - one by suicide - and a third man was critically wounded.

Cleveland police received a call of a man shot on the city’s east side at about 10:45 a.m. A responding officer saw a male suspect flee an apartment building and get into a car.

After the officer told him to show his hands, the suspect shot himself in the head with a handgun, Cleveland Police Sergeant Ali Pillow said.

Police then searched the building and found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Another man in his 50s was found dead after police continued searching the building, Pillow said.

Police found three guns in the silver Ford Mustang where the suspect killed himself.

The police did not identify the suspect or the victims, and no further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Eric Beech

