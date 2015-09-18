FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man gets life in prison for throwing daughter, four, off California cliff
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 18, 2015 / 7:50 PM / in 2 years

Man gets life in prison for throwing daughter, four, off California cliff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man convicted of throwing his 4-year-old daughter off a cliff near Los Angeles 15 years ago was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her murder, prosecutors said.

A Los Angeles County jury found Cameron Brown, a 53-year-old former airline baggage handler, guilty of first-degree murder in May. Two previous juries had been unable to reach verdicts after trials in the years since the girl’s death.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George Lomeli sentenced Brown to a mandatory life term in prison, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Brown’s defense lawyers had maintained that his daughter, Lauren Sarene Key, accidentally fell to her death in the upscale seaside community of Rancho Palos Verdes.

But prosecutors said Brown threw the child off the cliff out of hatred for her mother, and because he was tired of paying child support.

The jury agreed Brown had murdered his daughter for financial gain, which was one of the so-called special circumstances that prosecutors charged in the case.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.