FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man convicted of hurling daughter, 4, off California cliff in 2000
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 13, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Man convicted of hurling daughter, 4, off California cliff in 2000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who prosecutors say hurled his 4-year-old daughter off a 120-foot (37-meter) cliff by the Pacific Ocean nearly 15 years ago was convicted on Wednesday of murder, following a third trial in the case.

A Los Angeles Superior Court jury found Cameron Brown, 53, guilty of first-degree murder after about a day and a half of deliberations, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

“It’s a good day for justice,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum said in a written statement following the verdict.

Brown, a former baggage handler, faces a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced in June, prosecutors said.

It marked the third time Brown had stood trial on murder charges in connection with his daughter Lauren’s death on Nov. 8, 2000. Two previous juries deadlocked, unable to reach verdicts.

Brown’s attorneys maintain that his daughter accidentally fell to her death in the upscale seaside community of Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles.

But prosecutors said at trial that Brown threw the girl over the edge out of anger at her mother and to avoid paying child support.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.