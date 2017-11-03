FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Future global climate depends on greenhouse gas emissions: report
Sections
Featured
Brief shutdown of Trump Twitter account puts controls in question
Technology
Brief shutdown of Trump Twitter account puts controls in question
Venezuela calls creditors to debt restructuring talks
Venezuela
Venezuela calls creditors to debt restructuring talks
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 3, 2017 / 6:33 PM / in 10 minutes

Future global climate depends on greenhouse gas emissions: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global warming is highly likely caused by human activity, specifically the emission of greenhouse gasses, and global temperatures will depend heavily on how much carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere, according to a report by a group of more than 50 U.S. government scientists released on Friday.

A helicopter flies over the Hudson River with One World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan in the background, on a hazy day in New York City, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

“For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence,” said the report, whose authors include scientists at agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Global average sea levels are expected to rise “at least several inches in the next 15 years” due to rising temperatures, the report said.

Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.