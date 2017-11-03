Future global climate depends on greenhouse gas emissions: report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global warming is highly likely caused by human activity, specifically the emission of greenhouse gasses, and global temperatures will depend heavily on how much carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere, according to a report by a group of more than 50 U.S. government scientists released on Friday.

A helicopter flies over the Hudson River with One World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan in the background, on a hazy day in New York City, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

“For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence,” said the report, whose authors include scientists at agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Global average sea levels are expected to rise “at least several inches in the next 15 years” due to rising temperatures, the report said.